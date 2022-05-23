200 mysterious sea turtle deaths: Q&A with Kenyan fisherman and turtle rescuer Daniel Katana

MARERENI, Kenya — One day in April, at a few minutes past six in the morning, the sun’s golden rays lit up the sea on Kenya’s coast. A few early-rising fishermen stood shoulder-deep in the sea, working their nets in pairs. On the beach, a few meters from the entrance to Giriama village, Daniel Katana and two others stood over a patch of sand. They had dug in a foot deep to reveal a nest of 122 sea turtle eggs. Smooth and soft-shelled, they resembled golf balls in size and shape. Katana held one egg and stared at it searchingly. “They will hatch in a few weeks,” he said with certainty. In years past, Katana would have had dozens of such nests to protect over this short stretch of coast. But this year, this season, he has only two. The fishermen who looked so busy that morning are one of the main threats to the turtles and their eggs, through poaching, Katana said. Others are pollution from local salt mines and, more recently, a mysterious and sometimes fatal tumor disease called fibropapillomatosis. Katana, a fisherman himself, serves as the volunteer CEO of the local community group Marereni Biodiversity Conservancy (MABICO). Earlier that morning, he had accompanied the group’s turtle rescue patrol on its morning shift. The drastic decline in the number of nests this year, as well as a recent spate of mysterious deaths, weighed on him. The main objective of the Marereni Biodiversity Conservancy and its 63 volunteer members…This article was originally published on Mongabay

