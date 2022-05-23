Could hydrogen ease Germany's reliance on Russian gas?

From BBC
The war in Ukraine has upended Germany’s energy policy.
The nation currently buys around 25% of its oil and 40% of its gas from Russia, contributing billions of euros a year to Moscow’s finances.
Germany is moving “as fast as possible” to end that relationship, but it will take time, the country’s finance minister recently said.
Veronika Grimm is an economics professor at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg, and one of Germany’s three special advisors to the federal government, called Economic Sages.
“We need to diversify and decarbonise our energy sources faster than initially planned,” she says. To help achieve that goal, Ms Grimm wants the nation to “ramp-up” its use of hydrogen.
Hydrogen can store vast amounts of energy, replace natural gas in industrial processes, and power fuel cells in trucks, trains, ships or planes that emit nothing but vapour of drinkable water.
Ms Grimm’s enthusiasm is gaining traction, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), an energy research group, dozens of countries have published national hydrogen strategies, or are about to.
Despite this flurry of interest, it’s not clear yet that the large-scale use of hydrogen can be made viable.
After all, there has been similar excitement before: in the 1970s, after two oil crises, and in the 1990s, when climate worries arose. But both petered out. So, is today’s hype any different?
The answer depends on whom you ask. Environmental groups are cautious, they point out that hydrogen cannot be harvested as a primary fuel. Firstly, it has to be made, mainly in