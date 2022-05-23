Investors force Home Depot to review wood-sourcing policy over logging concerns

Pressure from investors and conservationists has forced Home Depot to reevaluate how it does business, following findings that some of the plywood it sells may be coming from mega diverse forests affected by deforestation. Shareholders voted May 19 on a proposal that requires the company to study the certification standards of its wood suppliers, which could help limit deforestation in vulnerable forest ecosystems across the planet. “It’s a good day for the world’s forests, from Canada’s boreal to the tropical rainforests of South America, and for the species that depend on them,” Green Century President Leslie Samuelrich said in a statement. Green Century Funds, an environmentally focused investment fund that owns some $42,000 of Home Depot stock, had submitted the proposal to ask the company to review if and how it could increase the “scale, pace and rigor of its efforts to eliminate deforestation and the degradation of primary forests in its supply chains.” Home Depot has around 2,300 locations across North America, making it the region’s largest home improvement retailer and a significant wood importer. The company doesn’t offer specific figures on how much it imports from where. Transport trucks and loggers gather around fallen trees in the Chocó. (Photo courtesy of Brian Rodgers) The company hasn’t committed to rigorously evaluating those imports, Green Funds pointed out, and only requires that some products in some parts of the world receive deforestation-risk certification from third-party evaluators. In addition to Ecuador’s Chocó, Brazil’s Atlantic Forest and Cerrado and Paraguay’s Gran Chaco…This article was originally published on Mongabay

