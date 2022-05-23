Stained by oil: A history of spills and impunity in Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia

On some days, a strong smell of oil wafts through the Indigenous Kichwa community of October 12, located in Peru’s Amazonian region of Loreto. Residents going outside to see what it is often find an oily stain spreading through the ravine that more than 100 families rely on for fishing, cooking and bathing. On March 17, the community reported a new spill that, like so many others over the past five years, originated from oil Lot 192. Residents said they’re fed up. “The situation never gets better,” said Natanael Sandi, an Indigenous environmental monitor who tracks the damage caused by oil spills. “All the companies have had oil spills, from OXY to Pluspetrol and Petroperú. The pipes are in disrepair. They were installed years ago, which is why they’re constantly contaminating the area.” Mongabay Latam has reported on these problems at least a dozen times over the past six years. We also published stories about similar problems in other countries in the region. The questions raised by these stories were almost always the same: How bad is the situation? Which companies were involved? How much were they fined? To answer these questions, Mongabay Latam partnered with Colombia’s Rutas del Conflicto and Cuestión Pública, Ecuador’s La Barra Espaciadora, and El Deber in Bolivia to request official information from environmental agencies in the four countries. In Peru and Colombia, more than 200 cases were opened against 72 oil companies over the past decade. In Ecuador and Bolivia, a lack of government transparency…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay