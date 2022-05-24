Caribbean incursion into Amazon sparked a flurry of life, with lessons for the future

Scientists already knew that where the western Amazon rainforest sits today was once a vast wetland, almost four times the size of Texas and periodically flooded by pulses of seawater. Now, a new study posits that the source of these pulses was most likely the Caribbean Sea, and that there was another — later and much more significant — episode of marine incursions that contributed to the species richness of the region as we know it today, including its iconic river dolphins. “This new paper goes to great lengths to confirm this link between the Caribbean and the Amazon,” Carina Hoorn, a researcher from the University of Amsterdam, who in the 1990s was the first to suggest the idea of marine incursions in the western Amazon, told Mongabay in a video call. Previous research by Hoorn and other scientists dates these episodes to the early Miocene epoch (23 million to 16.3 million years ago) and the middle Miocene (14.9 million to 12.9 million years ago). Since then, these “sea invasions” have been the subject of several studies trying to delve into their timing, duration, intensity and origin. The latest study, published in March by researchers from Brazil and the United States, makes the case for a much more intensive period of marine incursions during the late Miocene (11.1 million to 8.8 million years ago). It also uses fossil evidence to show that the source of this flooding was the Caribbean, with the water flowing down what is today the Orinoco…This article was originally published on Mongabay

