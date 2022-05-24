'Democratic' jackdaws use noise to make decisions

In Norfolk roosts of 40,000 jackdaws have been observed leaving trees en masse.

Jackdaws want to leave the trees together because it protects them against predators or is useful for “information-sharing”, Prof Thornton suggests.

"If you're flying off altogether, you might notice that another individual is particularly well-fed or you can tell from their calls that they've eaten. You might realise that's a bird worth following to find a good place for a meal," Prof Thornton explains.