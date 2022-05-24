'Democratic' jackdaws use noise to make decisions

From BBC
Jackdaws use a “democratic” process to decide when to leave their roosts en masse, scientists have discovered.
Thousands of jackdaws can suddenly take to the morning skies in winter, creating a whirling black cloud of creatures.
Researchers have now found that the birds call out when they want to leave.
Then when the noise reaches a critical level, it signals the roost is ready to depart, and the birds fly away.
It’s a rare insight into how animals make group decisions, Alex Thornton, professor of cognitive evolution at University of Exeter, told BBC News.
“When a bird calls, it’s casting a vote or signalling it wants to leave,” Prof Thornton explains. The collective decision to depart then rests on two things.
The first is noise volume and the second is the crescendo or how rapidly the noise levels increase.
Once the birds reach consensus, the roost of thousands launches from the tree within five seconds on average, forming one of the famous winter UK spectacles.
When the noise levels rise more rapidly, the roost leaves earlier, the researchers say.
In Norfolk roosts of 40,000 jackdaws have been observed leaving trees en masse.
Jackdaws want to leave the trees together because it protects them against predators or is useful for “information-sharing”, Prof Thornton suggests.
“If you’re flying off altogether, you might notice that another individual is particularly well-fed or you can tell from their calls that they’ve eaten. You might realise that’s a bird worth following to find a good place for a meal,” Prof Thornton explains.
