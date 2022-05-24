Efforts bloom to save southern Brazil’s last butiá palm groves

The butiá landscapes of Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state are exotic, even by the standards of tropical forests. The palm trees that make up these forests, from the genus Butia, are 200 years old on average. But agriculture and unrestrained urbanization are the main threats to what remains of these southern palm groves, which are home to up to 50 species of wild animals and plants, many of them endangered. “There is a huge range of wildlife associated with butiá, from reptiles and mammals to rodents and birds,” said Lídio Coradin, national director of the Plants for the Future project, which has promoted the use and conservation of native Brazilian flora over the past two decades. “That’s why we can’t ignore the value of that landscape or look only at butiá itself, which is also cultivated in streets and houses in several municipalities.” There are 21 known species of butiá palm found in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. Nineteen of them occur in Brazil, mostly in the Cerrado and Pampa biomes, and all face threats to their survival. Until the 1960s, their fiber was used to make mattresses and other products. But when these fibers were replaced by synthetic materials, the groves lost their economic importance, and many were cleared for livestock pasture, cropland, and housing projects. The largest remnants of butiá groves in Brazil are found in Rio Grande do Sul, the country’s southernmost state. Along the coast here, few municipalities still have butiá groves, amounting to just…This article was originally published on Mongabay

