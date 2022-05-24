For reef mantas, Indonesia’s Komodo National Park is a ray of hope

Tangled up too often in fishing nets, manta rays have been plunging toward extinction as fishing pressure and other stressors take a toll on their populations. But the species has found a safe haven in Komodo National Park, a swath of water around Indonesia’s Lesser Sunda Islands. A new study identified an aggregation of 1,085 reef manta rays (Mobula alfredi) in the waters of Komodo National Park (KNP), a UNESCO World Heritage Site that spans more than 1,800 square kilometers (700 square miles) of islands and ocean. Attracted by the plankton-rich waters of the park, manta rays gather here to feed, breed, and clean themselves. “[I]t is pretty impressive to identify so many manta rays, and our results indicate that we have not yet come close to identifying all those that might reside in KNP,” lead author Elitza Germanov, a senior scientist at the Florida-based Marine Megafauna Foundation, told Mongabay in an email. “While it is difficult to directly compare different regions of the world by manta ray identifications alone, currently, it appears that KNP is within the world’s top locations for manta rays.” Komodo National Park, Indonesia. A new study identified an aggregation of 1,085 reef manta rays (Mobula alfredi) in the waters of Komodo National Park, where they’re attracted by the plankton-rich waters. Image by Simon Pierce. Across the world, manta rays are targeted for their gill plates, which are used in Chinese traditional medicine, or accidentally caught as bycatch. Indonesia used to have one of the most…This article was originally published on Mongabay

