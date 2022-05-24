Forecasters predict a very active hurricane season

From BBC
Forecasters predict another very active hurricane season this year.
This is because for a second consecutive winter weather patterns will be heavily influenced by a natural phenomenon known as La Niña.
Scientists from NOAA, the US weather service, have released the official outlook for the hurricane season which runs from June through to November.
It backs up forecasts from Colorado State University and the UK’s Met Office.
Australia declares La Niña phenomenon has begun
All suggest above average numbers of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.
It follows last year’s third most active season on record and 2020’s most active season on record when all pre-determined names were exhausted with the Greek alphabet needing to be used.
The outlook for the 2022 season would make it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.
Forecasters from Colorado State University suggest there is a 70% chance of at least one major hurricane (category 3 or higher) hitting the continental US coastline. The long-term average is a 53% chance.
Forecasts are based on a number of factors but one of the most influential is the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO).
This is a naturally occurring weather pattern in the eastern Pacific which has implications on the weather across the world.
It refers to changing trade winds and sea surface temperature in this region with a warmer than average El Niño, cooler than average La Niña and a neutral phase.
How does La Niña affect weather around the world?
