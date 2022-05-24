In the Mekong’s murky depths, giants abound, new expedition finds

An underwater expedition has confirmed the presence of some of the world’s largest and most threatened freshwater fish in a remote and barely studied stretch of the Mekong River in northeastern Cambodia. The findings included a 180-kilogram (400-pound) giant freshwater stingray that was captured and released in collaboration with local fishermen, but also revealed several “worrisome” threats facing the unique aquatic habitats. During the weeklong investigation in Cambodia’s Stung Treng province earlier this month, the international team of underwater explorers and local fish biologists used remotely operated submersibles, baited video cameras, and dropcams suspended on long cables to capture the first ever videos of life in the Mekong’s deepest pools, which plunge down to 80 meters (260 feet). “No one’s observed what’s going on underwater in this area before — it’s very deep water, very hard to study, and very inaccessible,” Zeb Hogan, a fish biologist and leader of the Wonders of the Mekong project, told Mongabay. The expedition was partly an effort to corroborate local fishers’ tales of catching giant fish in the pools, he added. In addition to the endangered giant stingrays (Urogymnus polylepis), the area is thought to be home to Mekong giant catfish (Pangasianodon gigas) and giant barbs (Catlocarpio siamensis), both of which are listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List due to a range of threats, including overfishing, drought and habitat destruction. The deep pools are also a last refuge for the Mekong’s only remaining population of critically endangered freshwater Irrawaddy dolphins (Orcaella…This article was originally published on Mongabay

