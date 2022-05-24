Tale of two pandemics as mining thrived while communities faced restrictions

CASILLAS, Guatemala — Evelin Cante got involved in the protest camp right from the start. Her village isn’t far from the Escobal silver mine in southern Guatemala, and she was worried about its impacts on the environment and local homes, especially from the detonations at the mine site. Indigenous Xinka communities and other area residents were never consulted about the mine, and in 2017 they set up a roadside encampment to block entry to trucks carrying mine supplies and equipment. “I have been supporting the resistance here since it began,” Cante told Mongabay by the encampment next to the town of Casillas, 60 kilometers (37 miles) southeast of Guatemala City. “I have children and I do not want to leave them without water.” A month to the day after the encampment began, the country’s Supreme Court suspended the mine’s license pending consultation with the affected Xinka population. Five years later, a pre-consultation process is still underway and so are the encampment actions to enforce the suspension. Paola Coronado (right) listens to a Xinka leader speak in Guatemala City after a May 2022 gathering of communities affected by Pan American Silver. Image courtesy of Sandra Cuffe. But the COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for mine-affected communities. Health concerns and restrictions limited community actions, while violence against local leaders involved in the resistance movement continued — and not just in Guatemala. Across Latin America, the pandemic has generated new pressures and restrictions on communities, while mining industry activity, deregulation efforts and violence have…This article was originally published on Mongabay

