Government sends gene-edited food bill to Parliament

The government introduces a bill to Parliament on Wednesday paving the way for genetically edited plants and animals to be grown and raised for food in England.
The proposed new legislation would relax regulations for gene-edited, not genetically modified (GM) products and would at first apply only to plants.
The technology is currently not used because of rules set by the European Union. But Brexit has given the UK the ability to set its own rules.
Gene editing involves switching genes on and off in an organism by snipping out a small piece of DNA.
It can lead to the production of varieties that could also be produced through traditional cross-breeding methods, but much more quickly.
Critics, such as Liz O’Neill, who is director of GM Freeze, say that the new regulations take away much needed scrutiny.
“What has been removed is the need for an independent risk assessment and the need for transparency,” she said.
Many biotech and agricultural researchers lobbied for the government to go further and legislate for the commercial use of GM crops, but ministers decided to adopt a more cautious approach.
The older process of GM involves adding genes, sometimes from a different species. Scientific studies have shown both technologies to be safe and GM crops have been grown outside of the EU for 25 years.
The government believes that gene editing will