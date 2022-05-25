Meet the 2022 Goldman Environmental Prize Winners

Seven grassroots environmental activists will receive the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize today, on May 25. Known as the Green Nobel Prize, the Goldman Prize honors environmental activists from each of the six continental regions. The prize was founded in 1989 by U.S. philanthropists Rhoda and Richard Goldman. This year’s winners include a duo of Indigenous forest defenders who protected their ancestral territory from mining; a lawyer who held a multinational oil company responsible for damages to communities; an organizer whose campaign effectively stopped coal financing in Australia; a woman who sued the Netherlands over climate change and won; a youth activist who led a movement that shut an oil drilling site; and a beloved teacher who halted catastrophic blasting to widen the Mekong River. “While the many challenges before us can feel daunting, and at times make us lose faith, these seven leaders give us a reason for hope and remind us what can be accomplished in the face of adversity,” said Jennifer Goldman Wallis, vice president of the Goldman Environmental Foundation. “They have not been silenced — despite great risks and personal hardship,” said Susie Gelman, also a vice president of the Goldman Environmental Foundation, “and we must also not be silent, either. It takes all of us.” The winners will be honored in a virtual ceremony that will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook on May 25 at 5:00 pm PDT, featuring Jane Fonda as host, musical guests Angelique Kidjo and the Detroit Youth Choir, narration by Sigourney Weaver, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

