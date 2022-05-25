Poor planning, persistent farming undermine mangrove restoration in Tanzania

Tanzania’s Rufiji Delta is arguably the mangrove capital of East Africa, home to around 55,000 hectares (135,900 acres) of mangrove forest. In the face of the climate crisis, mangroves like this play an important role sequestering large amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. For most of the roughly 49,000 people living in remote communities in the Rufiji Delta, these coastal wetlands mean livelihood. They depend on them for rice farming and fishing, as well as for firewood and timber. However an estimated 30-50% of the world’s mangroves have been lost in the past 50 years, contributing massively to global carbon emissions. Since the 1990s, the Tanzanian government has been working to replant the Rufiji Delta’s mangroves. But efforts to restore degraded mangroves in the northern delta block are being undermined by unsustainable rice farming, new research has shown. One major issue is that mangrove seedlings, which are often planted in fields where farmers are actively growing rice, are continually disturbed. “This is intentional, as farmers understand that by allowing all seedlings to grow means they will lose their farm field in the future,” says Elinasi Monga, lead researcher of the study published in Global Ecology and Conservation journal. Rufiji Delta, Tanzania. Monga, from the Tanzania office of the IUCN, the global conservation authority, tells Mongabay that the restoration also involves planting of only one mangrove species, the large-leafed orange mangrove (Bruguiera gymnorrhiza), an approach that is not likely to sufficiently restore ecosystem functionality. Monga’s team established sampling plots in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

