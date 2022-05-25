Why some farmers are turning away from the Tories

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Traditionally British farmers have been a solid support base for the Conservatives, but as they struggle with rising costs and policy changes, the mood is shifting in a way that could benefit the Liberal Democrats and shape the next general election.
As the Conservatives reeled from a shock by-election defeat in rural North Shropshire last year, their woes were magnified by one of farming’s most influential voices.
“Farmers are voters too, and the Tories must stop ignoring us,” National Farmers’ Union (NFU) President Minette Batters wrote in the Daily Mail newspaper.
Her warning foreshadowed a poor set of results for the Tories in this month’s local elections, with upsets in Somerset and Cumbria, where newly-formed councils went to the Liberal Democrats and Labour.
The results gave credence to polling showing a decline in Tory support among rural voters.
As the NFU president wrote, those voters include farmers, whose industry has been destabilised by economic shocks and bold post-Brexit reforms.
Is the government listening to them? Some farmers told the BBC they do not think so.
“Who do you trust?” asks James Small, a livestock farmer from Somerset.
He says he’s “more Conservative” than anything else, but has become “very disillusioned” with the party’s approach to agriculture.
Voting in this month’s local elections, Mr Small put his trust in the Liberal Democrats. They now run the council in Somerset, an area where Conservatives had been in charge since 2009.
Mr Small says the result probably reflects