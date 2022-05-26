Nepal’s Supreme Court axes plans to build controversial new airport

KATHMANDU — In a “historic announcement,” Nepal’s Supreme Court has ordered the government not to build a controversial international airport in the country’s south. The order comes four years after judges issued a stay on the $3.45-billion Nijgadh International Airport Project after activists filed a petition citing environmental concerns. Nijgadh would have become the country’s second international aviation hub. The court annulled the government’s decision to build the international airport in Nijgadh and ordered it to seek an alternative site that meets legal and environmental requirements, said Supreme Court spokesperson Bimal Paudel. “This is a historic win for the cause of the environment in Nepal,” campaigner Shristi Singh Shrestha told Mongabay. “It sets a good precedent for the future as well.” The project has courted controversy since it was first planned in the 1990s, as it involved the cutting of the last remaining patch of dense forests in Nepal’s eastern plains. The environmental impact assessment (EIA) commissioned by the government further aggravated concerns, activists said. According to the EIA, which the government approved in 2018, 2.4 million trees, both big and small, would have had to be cut to construct the two-runway airport. The full text of the judgment will be available soon, Paudel said. “The major concern with the project was not just about the number of trees, but also about the encroachment of key corridors used by wild elephants,” Shrestha said. “The other issue is about the groundwater stresses associated with such massive deforestation.” Until recently, Nepal had…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay