Saving medicinal plants a village cause in Indonesia

MUARA JAMBI, Indonesia — In a wood-plank house on the banks of the Batang Hari River, a dukun, or traditional healer, named Siti Hawa, 62, handles a grass-like plant topped with white and purple flowers. Its leaves can cure fever, she says, while the flowers can be boiled to soothe a cough. Outside, Siti grows more than 20 different kinds of medicinal plants, used to treat everything from stomach bloating and broken bones to malaria and even cancer. "I was born a breech baby — a breech baby is sure to become a dukun," she says with a laugh, referring to a condition where the fetus lies feet down in the womb. "So you see many medicines in my backyard." Siti Hawa, a traditional healer in Muara Jambi, cultivates medicinal plants around her house. Image by Yitno Suprapto/Mongabay Indonesia. Siti isn't alone. In Muara Jambi, a village in Indonesia's Jambi province, cultivating medicinal plants is thought to be an ancient tradition, and it's still common today. "Nearly every household grows medicinal plants," says Mukhtar Hadi, founder of the Menapo House Association, a local medicinal plant conservation group. Indonesia is home to an estimated 10% of the world's flowering plant species, more than half of which are found nowhere else on Earth. But unbridled human development is decimating that bounty. In few places is that as true as in Sumatra, where Jambi province is located, and where the expansion of oil palm plantations and coal mines has wiped out much of…

