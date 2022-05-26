Seed banks catalog Brazil’s food past to safeguard its future

On an island in the estuary known as Lagoa dos Patos, in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul state, an old lady kept a treasure in her fridge. For years, it held a gift she had received at her wedding decades earlier: beans and pumpkin seeds. “She said she was going to give me the seeds she got from her mother-in-law,” says Rosa Lia Barbieri, a researcher with the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa). “They were seeds from a pumpkin they call gila, which is often used to make sweets,” she adds. At the time, Barbieri was in charge of the national seed bank for gila (Cucurbita ficifolia), also known as the fig-leaf or Malabar gourd. Today, the seeds donated by the old lady and many other farmers throughout Brazil are preserved in even more specialized refrigerators: Embrapa’s germplasm banks. The partnership, involving researchers and farmers, is essential to stocking the 164 seed banks in Brazil, storing genetic resources and reproductive material from plants that are key to the country’s food and agricultural needs. Embrapa, the research unit of Brazil’s agriculture ministry, has to date collected about 120,000 seeds from nearly 700 agricultural species over the course of 49 years. All the samples are kept at a chilly minus 20° Celsius (minus 4° Fahrenheit). “We have three ways to preserve that material,” Barbieri says. “We keep the seeds at low temperatures, in tissue cultures [slow-growth test tubes], or [grow them] as plants in the field.” Beans, rice, corn and pumpkins produce…This article was originally published on Mongabay

