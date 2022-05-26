Study warns of risk from feline viruses to wild cats on the palm oil frontier

Antibody tests conducted on domestic cats and wild cats in Malaysian Borneo indicate that oil palm plantations may act as transmission sites for viruses, according to a new study. The study, carried out by researchers working with the Health at the Edge Project, which investigates wildlife parasite transmission in forest-agricultural landscapes in Borneo, and published in the journal Transboundary and Emerging Diseases, found that threatened species of wild cat, such as the flat-headed cat (Prionailurus planiceps) and the Sunda clouded leopard (Neofelis diardi), share viruses common to domestic animals in and around the Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Reserve in the Malaysian state of Sabah. Domestic cats (Felis catus) are fairly common on some oil palm plantations and act as a form of pest control for oil palm workers, preying on rats. They are often free-ranging and wander close to or into nearby forests. Meanwhile, forest-dwelling wild cats, such as the leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis), sometimes enter nearby oil palm plantations to hunt prey. Flat-headed cats are considered wetland specialists, but there is growing evidence indicating they also visit plantations in search of frogs and rodents. As they conducted their study, the researchers netted five leopard cats and two flat-headed cats on or close to the edges of oil palm plantations. They also trapped 11 Malay civets (Viverra tangalunga) and two Sunda clouded leopards using cages inside the nearby forest. Researchers say that species such as the leopard cat and Malay civet that adapt well to disturbed habitats may act as carriers…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay