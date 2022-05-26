From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
If you want to catch sight of many of Britain’s butterflies, you’ll need to be quick.
A report by Butterfly Conservation warns that 24 of 58 species may soon disappear from our shores.
Five more species are threatened with dying out than when the charity last compiled a Red List, 11 years ago.
Humans are driving the loss of butterflies by destroying wildlife rich habitats, says Head of Science for Butterfly Conservation Dr Richard Fox.
“They’ve literally been destroyed, been ploughed up, covered in fertilisers and used to grow crops or for housing,” he told BBC News.
But there is some hope. Several species have been brought back from the brink by intense conservation work.
Here are the butterflies we may never see again in Britain – and three that have been saved.
This small, slow-flying butterfly used to live across most of southern England and Wales. Now endangered, it’s mostly found in the Midlands.
This spectacular rare butterfly has become more at risk since 2011. It’s native to the Norfolk Broads where it feeds on flowers including thistles.
Now re-categorised as more threatened, this creature lives in southern England and is usually seen in April and late July. In areas where the Adonis Blues thrives, it can be seen in the hundreds.
This is one of the butterflies affected