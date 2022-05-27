Can we save the spiky yellow woodlouse, one of the most endangered isopods? (commentary)

In the middle of the South Atlantic Ocean lies a remote tropical island known as Saint Helena. It is a United Kingdom territory that is 1,200 miles (1,950 km) west of the southwestern coast of Africa. “St Helena holds over 30% (502 known native/endemics) of the total endemic diversity of the UK and its overseas territories. There are 45 native plant species and more than 400 native invertebrates,” Martina Peters, head of conservation at the Saint Helena National Trust, explains. The Saint Helena National Trust was founded in 2002 with the purpose of preserving Saint Helena’s environment, wildlife, and cultural heritage. It is only here on this island that one of the most peculiar bugs resides, the spiky yellow woodlouse. They are a species of isopod which are commonly referred to as roly-polies or woodlice, they are not insects but in fact crustaceans. They are more closely related to lobsters and crabs than insects. The spiky yellow woodlouse is one of the rarest and most endangered isopods and their appearance lives up to the name: a spiky yellow woodlouse is bright yellow with various spikes protruding from the exoskeleton. The spikes are believed to be a form of defense against predators, however, this has not been proven. Spiky yellow woodlouse live on black cabbage trees high up in the peaks of St. Helena’s cloud forest. View of the cloud forest on St Helena Island. Image courtesy of Martina Peters/St Helena National Trust. To understand why the spiky yellow woodlouse is…This article was originally published on Mongabay

