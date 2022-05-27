Riders of the lost waves: Surfing, and saving, Brazil’s pororocas

Surf enthusiasts and volunteers are mapping out hotspots of a spectacular form of surfing on Brazil’s northern coast, in a bid to both preserve the practice and help boost tourism in coastal communities. For years, surfers would descend on the mouth of the Araguari River in Brazil’s Amapá state. Their goal: to ride the pororoca, the wave generated when the Atlantic tide pushes back against the river current. Known as a tidal bore, the wave can travel dozens of kilometers upriver. But the Araguari’s pororoca disappeared in 2014, as development upriver, including the construction of three hydropower dams, resulted in the river’s mouth silting up. That triggered a hunt for similar waves in the region. Surfers, stand-up paddlers and other watersport enthusiasts, in addition to fishers and volunteers, have since mapped out more than 10 pororocas. Many are located in conservation units and Indigenous lands. The search is funded by their own resources and government support. “We want to organize the information and create a Pororoca Park, in partnership with the private sector and public authorities,” says Jim Davis, chair of the Amapá Sailing Association (AVAP). “We want accessible tourism for everyone.” Marrying tourism development with the natural phenomenon of the pororoca — from the Indigenous Tupi word for “bang,” in reference to the roar and destructive power of the wave — has already proved successful in some places. In northeastern Pará state, a pororoca festival has been held since 1997 on the Guamá River. It has been credited with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

