Why scientists are also watching animal YouTube videos

Sanjeeta Sharma Pokharel and Nachiketha Sharma, both from the Indian Institute of Science, dedicated their recent study to conclusions – drawn from YouTube videos – about elephants’ response to death.

“In three years of intensive field work, I’ve only witnessed one case of the death of an elephant,” explained Sanjeeta. “It’s so rare – but almost everyone has a camera nowadays.” Simply using search terms like “death of elephants” and “elephant reactions to death”, they found 24 cases of the animals interacting with the dead bodies of others.