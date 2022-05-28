Why scientists are also watching animal YouTube videos

From BBC
What do Asian elephants, peacock spiders and a cockatoo named Snowball have in common?
All are stars of online videos, collectively amassing tens of millions of views. And the behaviour captured in some of these videos has been deemed scientifically significant.
Sanjeeta Sharma Pokharel and Nachiketha Sharma, both from the Indian Institute of Science, dedicated their recent study to conclusions – drawn from YouTube videos – about elephants’ response to death.
“In three years of intensive field work, I’ve only witnessed one case of the death of an elephant,” explained Sanjeeta. “It’s so rare – but almost everyone has a camera nowadays.” Simply using search terms like “death of elephants” and “elephant reactions to death”, they found 24 cases of the animals interacting with the dead bodies of others.
Groups of elephants were filmed patting a deceased family members with their trunks or seemingly attempting to revive them with kicks. They even gathered, vigil-like, next to remains. “We also heard vocalisations – low rumbling sounds – that I haven’t heard before,” said Nachiketha. ‘
“The most striking thing for me though was calf carrying,” he said. “They’ll sometimes pick up a dead calf with their trunk and drag it. There have even been cases of a female elephant using tusks to carry her dead calf.”
Whether this can be