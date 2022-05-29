Peat soil fires: Campaigners say England's 'rainforests' illegally burned

From BBC
SharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Some shooting estates in England burn deep peat moorland in protected areas despite a government ban, say the RSPB and Greenpeace.
England’s deep peat soils support rare ecosystems and store huge amounts of carbon.
Peatland vegetation has traditionally been burnt to create and maintain habitats to raise grouse for shooting.
The government last year introduced a ban on burning peat deeper than 40cm in some protected areas of England.
Peatlands cover around 12% of the land in the UK and store an estimated 3 billion tonnes of carbon, equivalent to all the forests in the UK, Germany and France put together.
The government has called England’s peatlands its “national rainforests” due to the amount of carbon they store.
But evidence collected by the bird protection charity, the RSPB, and the environmental campaigning organisation Greenpeace, suggests these “rainforests” are still being set on fire illegally in England.
The government told the BBC it has received evidence which claims to show illegal fires and said: “any cases where a breach of consent or regulation is suspected will be investigated”.
A traditional practice on shooting estates, burning clears the way for the new green shoots grouse like to eat, but also releases stored carbon into the atmosphere.
Burning on upland peat soils is already restricted to a “season” that runs from 1 October to the 15 April each year.
When the government introduced the new regulations, it said there was “consensus that burning vegetation on blanket bog is damaging to peatland formation and habitat condition.”
Blanket bog