A helping hand for red-footed tortoises making a comeback in Argentina

Red-footed tortoises are so rarely seen in the Gran Chaco region of Argentina that they're considered to be locally extinct. But now, the species is plodding its way toward a comeback. On May 19, conservationists working with Rewilding Argentina and partner organizations released 10 red-footed tortoises (Chelonoidis carbonarius) into El Impenetrable National Park in Chaco province, a 130,000-hectare (321,000-acre) park in northern Argentina, close to the Paraguay border. In the coming months, the team plans to release another 30 tortoises. Since the establishment of El Penetrable National Park in 2014, the park has been the site of several rewilding projects, including the reintroduction of jaguars (Panthera onca) and marsh deer (Blastocerus dichotomus). But this is the first time Rewilding Argentina has worked with reptiles, said Sebastián Di Martino, the conservation director of the organization. "It's very important to bring this species back to the country," Di Martino told Mongabay. "We expect that the species will start to fulfill their ecological role [as] a seed disperser, which will be very good for the forest. And, of course, [we hope] that they become a part of this new economy that we are trying to build in this region." Red-footed tortoises have been under pressure from an illegal pet trade that's booming in Paraguay and Bolivia, Di Martino said. Additional threats include habitat destruction and targeted hunting for meat consumption.

