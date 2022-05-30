As large areas of Brazil’s Atlantic Forest regenerate, the gains don’t last

For conservationists working to save the Atlantic Forest in Brazil, a key challenge has been maintaining recovered areas that lie inside private properties. Yet for recovery efforts to be successful, it’s necessary to investigate how long naturally regenerated forests (those recovering without human interference) are surviving. Scientists now have an answer to that question: less than eight years on average, according to a recent study by a team of Brazilian researchers. For their analysis, they identified a combined area of 4.47 million hectares (11.05 million acres) of forest that had regenerated throughout Brazil’s Atlantic Forest between 1985 and 2019. They found that about two-thirds of this total, 3.1 million hectares (7.7 million acres), had survived as of 2019. The remaining 1.37 million hectares (3.39 million acres) of regenerated forest were cut by landowners after four to eight years. These patches of forest survived for an average of just 7.9 years — a relatively fleeting period that the researchers called “ephemeral forest regeneration.” For the study authors, led by biologist Pedro Ribeiro Piffer from Columbia University in the U.S., the high prevalence of ephemeral regeneration is cause for concern, especially in light of the worsening climate crisis and ongoing dismantling of environmental safeguards in Brazil. Previous studies, including one from 2020, showed encouraging potential for forest recovery through natural regeneration in the Atlantic Forest, Piffer told Mongabay. By analyzing satellite images from MapBiomas, a collaborative initiative between various universities, NGOs and tech companies, Piffer and his colleagues were able to zoom…This article was originally published on Mongabay

