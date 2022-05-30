Bangladesh ban on resource hunting in Sundarbans leaves communities facing hardship

Bangladesh is set to implement a total ban on entry into the Sundarbans mangrove forest for three months starting June. This will apply not only to tourists but also the communities that live around the forest. The ban, which the Bangladeshi government plans to enforce for three months — June, July and August — every year, is meant to ensure an undisturbed environment for wildlife during the breeding season, according to the government. The Sundarbans, the world’s largest contiguous mangrove forest, form a unique habitat for more than 450 wildlife species, including Bengal tigers (Panthera tigris tigris), Ganges river dolphins (Platanista gangetica), Indian pythons (Python molurus), saltwater crocodiles (Crocodylus porosus), various monkey species, dozens of fish, and hundreds of birds. Three wildlife sanctuaries in Bangladesh — Sundarbans East, Sundarbans West and Sundarbans South — are enlisted as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. More than 330 species of trees, shrubs and epiphytes make up the landscape of these rich mangrove forests. The Sundarbans, the world’s largest contiguous mangrove forest, is a unique habitat for more than 450 wildlife species and 330 species of trees, shrubs and epiphytes. Image by Khaled Monsoor via Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0). The mangrove forests extend across more than 10,000 square kilometers (3,900 square miles) in Bangladesh and India, occupying 4% of Bangladesh’s land area, or 6,017 km2 (2,323 mi2), and accounts for 40% of the country’s forested land. The stretch of the Sundarbans mangroves in India is evaluated as endangered by the IUCN’s Red List of Ecosystems…This article was originally published on Mongabay

