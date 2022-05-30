Satellite data brings new insights on what drives Amazon forest loss

A new analysis of satellite data of the Amazon published in late May provides the most detailed analysis yet of year-to-year deforestation in the region, revealing exactly where and why the rainforest is being cleared across Brazil, Bolivia, Peru and Colombia. The report from NGO Amazon Conservation looked at satellite data from the University of Maryland, which is visualized on World Resource Institute’s Global Forest Watch platform. A recent update to the data set allowed it, for the first time, to be able to distinguish between different factors contributing to forest loss in the Amazon — something previous algorithms were unable to do. The report is part of Amazon Conservation’s Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP). Most importantly, the satellite data can now tell the difference between forest fires and other forms of forest loss. It’s an important detail for conservationists trying to figure out where the rainforest is being hit the hardest. Forest fires aren’t always a form of deforestation. Both contribute to what conservationists understand as “forest loss,” but in different ways. In many cases, fires only degrade forests, meaning trees are still standing and can even recover. “These details allow us to better understand what is actually being deforested,” Matt Finer, senior research specialist at Amazon Conservation, told Mongabay. “What we’re getting is just a better understanding of the activity happening in the Amazon.” He added, “I really think this directs us to where to focus policies on deforestation across the Amazon.” Previously, the satellite data…This article was originally published on Mongabay

