‘Water grab’: Big farm deals leave small farmers out to dry, study shows

In Africa and beyond, large-scale agricultural investment projects have often been promoted as a means to increase food security and boost economies in the face of drought and famine, increasing efficiency and opening up new land for farming. However, a recent analysis of 160 land deals across 39 countries indicates that, more often than not, such projects in fact target land that already has easy access to irrigation; put a strain on water resources; and compete with local smallholder farmers. Researchers led by Davide Danilo Chiarelli, of the Polytechnic University of Milan’s civil and environmental engineering department, studied land deals made between 2005 and 2015 across Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. They analyzed records of land acquisitions, hydrological models estimating water availability, and data on crop water demand, to figure out how much water individual land deals would require. “The main goal of this study was to evaluate the extent to which transnational land investments entail appropriation/grabbing of water resources for irrigation,” says study co-author Paolo D’Odorico, professor of ecohydrology and water resources at the University of California, Berkeley. The study found that while big agricultural projects did generally increase crop yields by expanding irrigation, in 105 of the 160 land deals analyzed, the new investors ended up competing with local farmers for water. Most large-scale land acquisitions were found to be close to rivers or groundwater sources that could support irrigation. “Land investors target areas with better access to water resources,” D’Odorico says. Moreover, by planting crops with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay