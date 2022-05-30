‘What’s lacking is respect for Mayan culture’: Q&A with Pedro Uc Be on Mexico’s Tren Maya

*UPDATE: On March 30, 2021, a press release announced that the Collegiate Court of Circuit in Work and Administration Matters had reversed the decision to suspend activity on Sections 1, 2, and 3 of the Tren Maya project, giving the go-ahead for the works to continue. In a statement, the members of the Múuch´ Xíinbal Assembly said: “This [ruling] is yet further evidence of the authoritarian decisions of the Powers of the Union with which they seek to impose a project on the peninsula. Attempts to defend people’s rights also continue to be hindered by political interests over Mayan territories, which thereby leave human rights defenders in a state of high risk and vulnerability.” Pedro Uc Be is a poet and intellectual, but he is also a campesino. He is a teacher, a cultural ambassador and a priest. But, above all, for Pedro, he is Mayan and a defender of his territory. His story as a land defender is a long one. For Pedro, this story started after he left his hometown of Buctzotz, in the state of Yucatán, Mexico, to study his first degree in theology in a seminary. “[It was] very conservative, [and] it distanced me from my own culture”, he recalls. It was in the mid-1980s that Pedro encountered liberation theology. “It questioned so many things that it changed my life. It is such a generous [outlook] that it liberates you from [the confines of] theology. That’s what happened to me,” he said. He soon left…This article was originally published on Mongabay

