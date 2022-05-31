Chinese companies linked to illegal logging and mining in northern DRC

BASOKO, Congo — In Yaliwasa, northern DRC, logs from 200-year-old hardwood trees lie rotting deep into the world’s second largest rainforest. They were cut in a hurry to be exported to global processing hubs in Asia, then redistributed to luxury markets in China and beyond. Instead, the precious wood is sprouting orange fungi and crumbles to the touch. Some of the logs are unmarked, but they all belong to Fodeco, a Chinese-owned company without industrial logging experience that was handed a concession three times the size of New York city in 2015. The company soon came into conflict with local communities over compensation, and they have since boycotted the removal of the timber. “Other [Chinese] companies I’ve worked for pay policemen or the military to protect their interests, but we don’t have the money because we can’t get the wood to markets,” said concession manager Liga Guo. He is referring to Maniema Union, the holder of logging concessions illegally traded by a Congolese army general, General Gabriel Amisi Kumba, who was sanctioned by the US and the EU for human rights abuses in 2019. “All I want is to extract the logs, ship the timber, get the hell out of here. But it is impossible to work like this. I left China to make a living, but this job is killing me,” he said, carrying a bag full of antiparasitic and antimalarial pills to his container home next to the Congo river. Fodeco holds one of the 18 contracts successive…This article was originally published on Mongabay

