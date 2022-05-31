Megalodon shark extinction may have been linked to great white competition

From BBC

Image source, Getty Images

A prehistoric food fight may have spelled the end for the megalodon, the largest shark that ever lived.

A study of the ocean giant’s fossil teeth suggests it had to compete for food with another ferocious predator, the great white shark.

The battle for diminishing stocks of whales and other prey may have pushed the megalodon to extinction three million years ago.

Environmental pressures, such as sea level changes, also played a role.

The extinction of the megalodon has been an enduring mystery.

Many different factors have been proposed, from habitat loss due to changes in sea level to reduction of prey.

Image source, Getty Images

In the latest study, international researchers used zinc isotopes in the teeth of living and extinct sharks as a tool to understand the diet of long-dead animals.

Chemical clues in the teeth of living sharks and 13 fossil megalodon teeth suggest the great white shark and the megalodon once had similar positions in the food web and may have competed for the same food, including whales, dolphins and porpoises.

This may have been a factor in the demise of the megalodon alongside climate change and other environmental pressures, the scientists said.

“This is a piece in the puzzle of evidence that there was competition between the modern great white and the megalodon on aquatic food resources in the oceans at the time when both were still alive,” said

