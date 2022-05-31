Universities warn of EU-UK research scheme 'close to precipice'

From BBC
Universities have called for an urgent resolution to a row about UK access to a major EU research programme.
Universities UK, which represents 140 institutions, fears ministers could be about to abandon the Horizon scheme.
In a letter to the European Commission, seen by the BBC, it describes the situation as “close to the precipice.”
The EU has indicated UK participation is tied to the row about post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland.
Horizon Europe is the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation, with a current budget of €95.5bn (£81.2bn).
The UK’s associate membership was agreed in principle under the 2020 Trade and Co-operation Agreement, but ministers have been drawing up alternatives after complaining access was being blocked by Brussels.
The EU’s ambassador to London, João Vale de Almeida, has described Horizon access as “collateral damage” in the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which governs post-Brexit trading rules for Northern Ireland.
He reportedly said that the “lack of trust” was having “a negative impact in other areas”.
Tensions between the EU and UK have escalated since Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said a new law would be introduced to potentially scrap parts of the protocol unilaterally.
The EU accepts the post-Brexit treaty, which Boris Johnson’s government signed up to, is causing disruption for Northern Ireland but wants changes within the existing agreement.
In its letter to European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic,