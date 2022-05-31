Year of the Tiger: Illegal trade thrives amid efforts to save wild tigers

In Sin City, the illegal tiger-farming business is thriving. In new, covert drone footage, tigers and bears pace inside prison-like cement and corrugated steel cages near a casino complex — a newly built, expanded commercial captive-breeding facility on the banks of the Mekong River in Laos. The video, obtained by the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA), reveals that tiger numbers there have doubled since the U.K. nonprofit’s 2015 “Sin City” exposé. Farming tigers for their parts, like pigs and chickens, violates an international treaty, though it continues here in Laos, and in China, Vietnam and Thailand. The illicit trade also violates Laos’s commitment to convert tiger farms to zoos and stop breeding. “This is no zoo,” says Debbie Banks, the EIA’s campaign leader for tigers and wildlife crime. “There’s no conservation or educational value and [the facility is] not open to the public.” The EIA’s 2015 report documented rampant wildlife trafficking within Laos’s tax-free Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ), home to the Kings Romans Casino and an adjoining Chinatown district. The EIA called the complex an upscale, lawless playground “catering to the desires of visiting Chinese gamblers and tourists.” Undercover investigators discovered restaurants serving rare and exotic wildlife. Stores sold endangered species products. And a nascent tiger-farming industry allegedly supplied these establishments with tiger parts. When the EIA began its probe in 2014, this new venture had six tigers. Nine months later, there were 35. Now there are about 70. Tiger skins for sale in a shop in Laos Golden…This article was originally published on Mongabay

