In Jordan, the Middle East’s first Miyawaki-style ‘baby’ forests take root

AMMAN, Jordan — It's a quiet day in Omar al-Faisal Park, in the impoverished industrial outskirts of Jordan's capital, Amman. Sandwiched between the runway of a military airport and residential streets, the park seems unimpressive at first glance, but it shelters a little-known gem. Behind a wire fence, trees neatly planted a few meters apart give way to a dense flurry of branches and tangled shrubs. Compact soil has been replaced by a thick mix of straw, earth and decomposing weeds. In spring, dozens of wildflowers blossom along the edges of the garden, swaying to the gentle hum of beetles and bees. Pay no heed to its appearance; this messy-looking garden is actually a budding forest that will soon host towering native trees. Nicknamed "Marka baby forest" for its location in the Marka neighborhood and its tiny footprint, it's one of the first forests of the Middle East to be designed according to the Miyawaki method, a technique for growing mature forests in a matter of decades. Since 2018, Jordanian architect Deema Assaf and Japanese environmentalist Motoharu Nochi have planted three such forests in Amman, the largest with a footprint of just 250 square meters (2,700 square feet). Their goal? Sketching a path toward the restoration of Jordan's disappearing forest ecosystems while reconnecting urban communities to nature. The Miyawaki method Akira Miyawaki developed his namesake method in the 1970s in Japan, in the midst of a post-war industrial boom that was taking a visible toll on the environment.

