Indigenous oyster fisheries were ‘fundamentally different’: Q&A with researcher Marco Hatch

In the 18th century, when European ships sailed into the Strait of Juan de Fuca on the Northwest coast of the Pacific Ocean, they raved about the “wilderness” of the coast. The enormous natural wealth they saw—the wood from forests and the fur on animals—lured them into setting up a flourishing trade that would last centuries and script a new chapter in history. The visitors thought the coast as pristine and untouched by humans. However, it was home to many Indigenous peoples, including the Nuu-chah-nulth, Makah, Salish, Kwakwaka’wakw and Haida peoples. These communities along the salty coasts lived here for thousands of years and stewarded the lands and ocean based on a relationship with nature rooted in reciprocity and traditional knowledge. Within a few decades, the intense trade that flourished on these lands uprooted the intricate human-nature relationship, and gave way to the commercialization of natural resources, including fisheries. An eroding archaeological site on Maryland’s Eastern Shore with massive quantities of oysters believed to have been harvested over 1,000 years ago. Image courtesy of Torben Rick. In the last 300 years, commercial fisheries have decimated many marine species across the world, including oysters. The Earth has lost about 85% of its oyster reefs since the 19th century due to overfishing, marine pollution, competition with other non-native species and habitat loss. A landmark 2004 study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, traced the expansion and collapse of 28 oyster fisheries along the coasts of North America and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay