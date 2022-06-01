Rehabilitation research returns orphaned cheetahs to the wild

The cheetah is the world’s fastest land animal, but it’s running out of space. Its range has been reduced dramatically over the past decades, and populations continue to decline. Identifying solutions to conserve and protect the species in the wild is thus vital. A new study published in the journal Oryx by the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) charts the results of a cheetah orphan release project that operated between 2002 and 2018 in Namibia. Rescued orphans were put through a rigorous rehabilitation program. “Our findings demonstrate the ability of wild-born, captive-raised cheetah to transition back into the wild with strategic pre- and post-release management directed towards optimizing survival,” the study notes. The results of the project are framed as a methodological framework on cheetah rehabilitation and post-release management for others to use and adapt as part of a strategy to reverse the decline of the species, Acinonyx jubatus. Fewer than 7,100 cheetahs remain: in Africa, they inhabit around 10% of their former range; large swaths of that territory lie outside of protected areas. Threats include human-wildlife conflict, lack of suitable prey, and poaching for the wildlife trade, resulting in the species being as listed as vulnerable by the IUCN. Two subspecies, the Asiatic cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus venaticus) and the Northwest African cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus hecki), are both listed as critically endangered by the IUCN. Image courtesy of the Cheetah Conservation Fund. From 2001 to 2012, the project took in 86 young cheetahs orphaned due to human-wildlife conflict. Careful selection of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

