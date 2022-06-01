Shell's Jackdaw gas field given go-ahead by regulators

From BBC
Development of a major North Sea gas field has been approved by regulators.
The Jackdaw field, east of Aberdeen, has the potential to produce 6.5% of Britain’s gas output.
The regulatory approval comes as the UK government seeks to boost domestic energy output following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Shell’s proposals were initially rejected on environmental grounds in October.
UK Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng welcomed the decision.
“We’re turbocharging renewables and nuclear, but we are also realistic about our energy needs now,” he said on Twitter.
“Let’s source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security.”
Under the new plan, Shell plans to start production from the field in the second half of 2025.
The oil and gas company said the approval came “at a time when UK energy security is critically required.”
Shell said it expected to spend £500m spent in the UK to develop the new facility.
It said the Jackdaw field should be able to provide gas to 1.4m British homes, and its carbon emissions should eventually be captured for storage, if a large project in Peterhead secures funding.
But environmental campaigners have condemned the move.
The activist group Greenpeace said it believed the approval could be unlawful and it was considering legal action.
“Approving Jackdaw is a desperate and destructive decision from Johnson’s