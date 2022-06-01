Suspension of Chinese miner for pollution in DRC points to wider problem

In August 2021, local communities accused a Chinese gold-mining company of polluting a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s northeastern province of Tshopo. Residents living near the town of Basoko shared images of the Aruwimi River discolored by waste disposal from Xiang Jiang Mining’s operations. The DRC environment minister, Ève Bazaiba, visited the area in January and ordered the company to suspend its operations. According to Bazaiba, Xiang Jiang Mining was operating at least seven robotic dredges without permission, polluting the water and causing problems with navigation of this important waterway by dumping sand in the river. “We have seen with our own eyes that the pollution of the Aruwimi River is real,” she said. Running more than 1,200 kilometers (750 miles) through the northern and northeastern parts of the DRC, the Aruwimi River, also known as the Lohale, is an important tributary of the Congo River. Bazaiba, who is also the DRC’s deputy prime minister, condemned Xiang Jiang Mining’s failure to secure an operating permit as required by law, as well as the absence of residence or work permits for its foreign employees. The minister also said Xiang Jiang had failed to carry out environmental impact studies before starting to mine. She ordered the company’s dredges be removed immediately to Lubumbashi, the DRC’s main mining hub in the country’s south. Company executives declined media requests for comment. Flouted regulations hurting local communities According to Congolese activist Jean-François Mombia, local residents are suffering from the impacts of mining on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay