A year since X-Press Pearl sinking, Sri Lanka is still waiting for compensation

COLOMBO — A year since the sinking of the cargo ship the X-Press Pearl, Sri Lanka continues to clean its beaches of the plastic pellets that the vessel was carrying, and still trying to claim compensation for the environmental damage wrought. An expert committee investigating the extent of damage to the country's marine and coastal environment has now concluded the disaster to be the worst in terms of chemical and plastic pollution of the sea. That's according to Ajith de Alwis, co-chair of the X-Press Pearl damage assessment committee and a professor of chemical and process engineering at the University of Moratuwa. The committee has submitted its assessment report to the Attorney General's Office for use in claiming compensation from the Singapore-based operators of the ship. "However, the report is only the first edition of the damage assessment, and further assessments would continue based on the monitoring," De Alwis told Mongabay. Maritime law expert Dan Malika Gunasekera said Sri Lankan authorities have taken a long time to file for compensation and are reluctant to go through years of strenuous legal battles in international courts. Sri Lanka has obtained an interim payment of $3.7 million in damages, but the country could claim as much as $5 billion to $7 billion, according to Gunasekera. With Sri Lanka currently mired in the worst economic crisis in the country's history, those higher numbers would prove a much-needed injection of foreign currency. But further delays would diminish the cash-strapped island's chance of getting sufficient compensation for…

