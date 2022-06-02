How Colombia disenfranchised Indigenous Inga communities in favor of oil

For more than a decade, Canadian oil company Gran Tierra Energy has been attempting to boost its presence in Colombia’s Putumayo department, where it operates its La Cabaña exploratory drilling area, or APE–La Cabaña, in Villagarzón municipality. Along the way, however, its ambitions have brushed up against at least seven Indigenous reserves that are home to the Inga people. During this dispute, government agencies have denied the presence of the Inga people and have given the oil interests free rein for exploration and extraction. By being overlooked, the Inga people say their right to prior consultation has been violated. The community has resisted Gran Tierra Energy’s project on their land since 2012. That was the year that the company’s Colombian subsidiary sought permission from the National Environmental Licensing Authority (ANLA) to begin oil exploration activities in Villagarzón. Located in the Colombian Amazon, Villagarzón is the site of abundant crude oil reserves — as well as conflicts between oil companies and Indigenous communities. Gran Tierra Energy built its La Cabaña exploration rig in 2014, after obtaining an environmental license from the ANLA that same year. But a statement presented by the Inga forced the oil project to a halt in 2015. According to the communities, however, this didn’t stop the repeated violations of their rights. Of the seven reserves closest to the project, only the presence of one was acknowledged by the state. The others are now joining forces to take their case to an international forum while they try to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

