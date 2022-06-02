Study casts doubt on sustainability of regulated blood python snakeskin trade

JAKARTA — If you own a luxury fashion item made with snakeskin, there’s a good chance it came from a blood python in Indonesia, where the species isn’t considered threatened. But that’s likely not a real reflection of the snake’s status, with a new study showing there’s no evidence that the trade in the species is sustainable. A center for the trade in blood pythons (Python brongersmai) is the Indonesian province of North Sumatra, where industrial-scale slaughterhouses kill and skin tens of thousands of the snakes annually, much of it to meet international demand. The practice is regulated by law in Indonesia, and exports are governed by CITES, the convention on the international wildlife trade. But little about the whole industry appears to be sustainable, or even legal, the study suggests. “The blood python trade, and specifically their trade in North Sumatra, was interesting,” study author Vincent Nijman, a professor of anthropology at Oxford Brookes University in the U.K., told Mongabay in an email. “[T]here were several research groups that, over the years, had visited the same slaughterhouses, recorded what was there, measured the same things (number of snakes, length, sex, etc.), and yet came to radical different conclusions” — some finding that the trade was sustainable, others hinting at an overharvest, and others calling it unsustainable. “In addition to that there was good data on their international trade, on their harvest quotas and on their export, so it was just a matter of bringing it all together,” Nijman said.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

