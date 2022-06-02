Video: Indonesian villagers missing out on spoils from palm oil boom

One day in 2017, as a truck loaded with oil palm fruit drove down the main road in his village on the island of Borneo, Rita Dihales decided he’d had enough. He intercepted the truck, insisting that the company whose fruit it carried had failed to share the spoils of its plantation with the local community as required by a government program meant to cut villagers in on Indonesia’s palm oil boom. For his actions, he was arrested on charges of confiscation and misconduct and imprisoned for several months. “Communities give up their land, but only companies profit,” Rita said. Rita is one of a large number of Indonesian villagers to be imprisoned in connection with disputes involving palm oil firms accused of failing to meet their commitments under the nation’s “plasma” program, which requires companies to share a portion of their plantations with villagers. His story was featured in a 30-minute documentary published last week by BBC News Indonesia. The film was produced as part of a joint investigation by Mongabay, The Gecko Project and the BBC into the plasma program. Beginning in the 1980s, Indonesian palm oil companies often promised to provide smallholdings to rural communities as a means of gaining local support and accessing state financing. The practice became law in 2007, with Indonesia requiring companies to share 20% of every new plantation with villagers. Rita Dihales is interviewed about the plasma dispute. But our investigation, based on more than two years of reporting across the archipelago…This article was originally published on Mongabay

