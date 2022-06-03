A return to agroecology traditions points the way forward for Malawi’s farmers

BLANTYRE, Malawi — A harvest of just four sacks of maize, each weighing 50 kilograms, or 110 pounds, means only four and a half months of food security for Ellena Joseph and her family. Come September, the 63-year-old begins the vicious cycle of a desperate eight-month-long hunt for food. Over the past 20 years, her maize harvest has progressively declined, even in times of good rains. Her biggest challenge, she says, is that every year she struggles to find enough fertilizer. “I often miss out on government’s fertilizer subsidy program and it’s difficult for me to find money to buy enough fertilizer,” Joseph tells Mongabay at her home in a village just outside the city of Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial capital. Thirty-two years ago, Joseph inherited a large piece of land where her parents used to harvest as much as 60 bags of maize, Malawi’s staple crop. Back then, her parents grew a local variety of maize and didn’t need to apply fertilizer or manure. But Malawi’s soil has degraded, which experts attribute to a range of factors, including climate change, loss of biodiversity, and generally poor farming practices. Farmer Elizabeth Kamphale stands in a soybean field in the village of Kamala in Malawi’s Dedza district. In addition to harvesting more maize than her family needs for food, Kamphale earns income from cash crops including soy and sweet potatoes. Image by Charles Mpaka. Herbert Mwalukomo, executive director for the Blantyre-based Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy (Cepa), adds that the Malawi…This article was originally published on Mongabay

