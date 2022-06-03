Bangladeshi coastal communities plant mangroves as a shield against cyclones

SATKHIRA, Bangladesh — Over the past three decades, Moyna Rani Mondol, who lives right on the coast in Bangladesh’s southwestern district of Satkhira, has lost her home around 10 times to floods due to tidal surges. Bangladesh is a large delta crisscrossed by more than 300 rivers. It’s one of the most vulnerable countries to natural disasters like floods, tropical storms and cyclones, inducing coastal erosion and soil salinization. Most coastal villages here have the protection of several dikes and embankments built along the coasts to separate themselves from the sea as well as the tidal surges during high tides and cyclones. The coastal people are no strangers to the tidal surges during high tides. But during the cyclone season, when the surges are much higher and more severe than usual, they flood the settlements by breaching the dikes and embankments set up to protect the communities. Now, each time a cyclone makes landfall, the villages get flooded. Moyna Rani Mondol, who lives right on the coast in Bangladesh’s southwestern district of Satkhira, has lost her home around 10 times to floods due to tidal surges. Image by Abu Siddique/Mongabay. “Nowadays, the number of destructive cyclones is increasing, and the weather is getting worse,” Mondol, 55, a widow who lives with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren, told Mongabay. “The height of the tidal surges have also increased and, along with them, the damages.” When Cyclone Aila hit the region in 2009 and Mondol lost her house, the tidal surge was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

