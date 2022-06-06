Mongabay’s What-To-Watch list for June 2022

Across the world, communities with a strong connection to the environment are taking up projects to restore landscapes or participating in planting native trees to conserve biodiversity. In Jordan, environmentalists, with the help of volunteers, are planting Miyawaki-style ‘baby’ forests, while in the Philippines, a community’s aggroforestry land survived the brunt of Typhoon Rai last year. Mongabay-India covered the stories of how communities are affected by various factors: in the Himalayan Spiti valley, illegal sand mining has changed the course of the river, leaving many people landless. In the south, a coastal village in Kerala is getting eroded due to extreme weather and rising sea level. Women in several villages in Jharkhand state are using solar energy to run their enterprises. Mongabay also covered humans helping wildlife in new ways. In Costa Rica, conservationists have built bridges for sloths to move from tree to tree without having to face the dangers on the ground. In another part of Costa Rica, a couple has initiated legal proceeding to conserve native bees. Bridges in the sky carry sloths to safety in Costa Rica The Sloth Conservation Foundation, created by British zoologist Rebecca Cliffe, is working to preserve the future of the world’s slowest mammals in Costa Rica. The group is building rope bridges to allow the arboreal animals to cross cleared patches of forest safely. Without these bridges, the sloths would have to come down to the ground to cross from one tree to another, putting them at risk of being run…This article was originally published on Mongabay

