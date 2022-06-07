Indonesian official charged, but not jailed, for trading in Sumatran tiger parts

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia — Authorities in Indonesia have charged three men, including a local political leader in Sumatra, with selling body parts from a Sumatran tiger, a critically endangered and protected species. Ahmadi, 41, the former head of Bener Meriah district in Aceh province, was arrested by provincial police along with two alleged accomplices while transacting a sale for the hide and bones of a Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sumatrae) on May 24. The species, whose population in the wild is estimated at fewer than 400 individuals, is protected under Indonesia’s Conservation Act. Illegal capture, distribution and trade of any protected species or its parts is punishable by up to five years in prison and fines of up to 100 million rupiah ($7,000). “The perpetrators must be punished to the fullest extent [of the law],” Rasio Ridho Sani, the director-general of law enforcement at the environment ministry, said at a press conference on June 3. He added that the illegal wildlife trade was deemed an extraordinary crime in the country. Indonesian authorities have charged three men, including a local political leader previously jailed for corruption, with illegally trading in Sumatran tiger body parts. Image by Junaidi Hanafiah/Mongabay Indonesia. Ahmadi, who in 2018 was arrested for corruption and later served three years in prison, was released shortly after being charged in the tiger case, prompting an outcry from conservation activists. Police say there’s no reason to detain him pending the investigation, and that he will be required to report regularly to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

