Noise pollution spooks whales the way predators would, study finds

Generally, the word pollution conjures images of billowing smokestacks, oily water and trash-filled highway medians. But for whales, dolphins and porpoises, a subtler and perhaps more sinister source of pollution also poisons their realm: human-made sound. A study published March 21 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences supports the theory that noise from technology such as military sonar systems causes problems for these cetaceans by spooking them into thinking predators are lurking nearby. “Personally I became motivated to study the effects of noise on whales during my PhD, as I often heard very loud human sounds while I was recording sounds of killer whales,” Patrick Miller, a professor of biology at the University of St. Andrews in the U.K. and one of the paper’s lead authors, said in an email. “It was during this time that it became clear that whales were being negatively impacted by ocean noise.” Researchers tag a northern bottlenose whale. Image by Captain Christian Harboe-Hansen courtesy of the University of St. Andrews. Whales occasionally beach themselves in connection with naval sonar, Miller said. Sometimes, dozens of whales will strand at a time, often leading to their deaths. The scientists’ hypothesis held that cetaceans are especially vulnerable to human-caused noises in their environment because their hearing is adapted to identify specific sounds as dangerous, potentially indicating the presence of predators. Sounds made by killer whales, for example, are similar enough to human-created noises, such as naval sonar, that the animals may be unable to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

