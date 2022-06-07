Report sums up wealth of Sri Lanka’s biodiversity — and the threats it faces

COLOMBO — Sri Lanka has submitted its 6th National Report to the Convention on Biological Diversity, offering the most comprehensive view yet of the country’s wealth of plant and animal life and the threats they face. More than 100 experts collaborated on the report, which Sri Lanka is required to submit as a signatory to the CBD. The report updates the catalog of species diversity from the 5th National Report, covering those not included in the previous National Red List of Threatened Fauna and Flora published in 2012 or the National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) published in 2016. Among the new additions are species of scorpions, millipedes, termites, thrips and fireflies. “We tend to describe biodiversity through taxonomy where the focus is mainly on species diversity, but biodiversity is more than that, so our main approach through the 6th NR is to map the distribution of these taxonomic groups and analyze the threats based on the distribution,” biologist Suranjan Fernando, a co-author of the report, told Mongabay. Species like this Sri Lankan white-eye (Zosterops ceylonensis) are distributed only in certain areas. Researchers tried to map such zones for animal and plant groups to identify the specific threats they face. Image courtesy of Nadika Hapuarachchi. Zonal maps The distribution maps for groups such as butterflies, freshwater fish, birds, mammals, and the flora of Sri Lanka were previously identified in the 5th NR. While updating these zonal maps, the new report for the first time identifies unique zones for freshwater…This article was originally published on Mongabay

