Why Russia should not win the bid for Bolivia’s lithium (commentary)

The Arce government is currently negotiating with various foreign companies, including Argentina, the United States, China, and Russia, for the handling of its lithium extraction. The bidding war comes after long-fought efforts by the Bolivian government to extract the country's lithium resources. Results of the bidding process should be announced within the next two weeks. A top contender is Russia. Moscow-based Uranium One Group has offered to extract Bolivia's lithium reserves, operated by state-owned energy and mining giant Rosatom. The bid is wrapped in controversy given Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Energy and mining firms like Uranium One/Rosatom have a stake in the invasion, as they have moved quickly into Ukrainian territory to secure natural resources and extraction-conversion plants. Finland has already canceled its nuclear-energy deal with Uranium One/Rosatom over the invasion. Bolivia should follow suit and not move forward with the Uranium One/Rosatom bid for its lithium. Were the Arce government to accept the Russian bid, Bolivia would promptly become a pariah state on the regional and international stage. Countries all over the globe, most prominently in the Western hemisphere, have put sanctions on the Putin regime and have ceased trade and commercial dealings with Russia. Included within this are energy deals, as many Western countries have canceled natural resource extraction and trade agreements with Russia since February, including Germany, Canada, and the United States. Lithium mine at Salinas Grandes salt desert Jujuy province, Argentina. Photo credit: Ksenia Ragozina / licensed via Shutterstock. Countries that have continued to engage…

